Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s Rivet is voiced by Mass Effect’s FemShep Jennifer Hale

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart developers Insomniac has revealed more information about their new character Rivet and exactly who is providing her voice.

After releasing a new gameplay trailer for the PS5 exclusive title yesterday, the Insomniac official Twitter account also revealed that the voice actor behind the mysterious female Lombax is none other than Jennifer Hale, who is most notably recognized as the voice of FemShep in the Mass Effect series.

Now that you're more familiar with Rivet, some of you have been curious about her voice. We're delighted to announce that @jhaletweets is voicing our mysterious new Lombax in #RatchetPS5! pic.twitter.com/AlQObbOlWIApril 26, 2021 See more

Hale has also provided her voice to several other video game titles such as Baldur's Gate, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Metroid Prime, plus many, many more. The voice acting icon shared Insomniac’s reveal tweet with the caption “SO EXCITED!!!!” and a series of party popper emojis proving that being part of the project is just as exciting for her as it is the studio.

Insomniac is having some fun with the character’s name reveal as they also put out a GIF of Rivet re-enacting the now-famous Agatha wink meme from Marvel’s WandaVision series along with a reference to the character’s Agatha All Along musical number in the caption: “Her name was Rivet all along!”

Not only did Insomniac share a new gameplay trailer and show us more of Rivet, but they also revealed who is behind the game’s soundtrack , what bonuses are up for grabs in the digital deluxe version of the game, and that Ratchet & Clank will be the focus of an upcoming PlayStation State of Play presentation on April 29 (2pm PST/5pm EST/10pm BST) which will show fans more than 15 minutes of new gameplay.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be released on June 11 2021 exclusively on the PS5.