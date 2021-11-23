Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the Best Visual Design winner at the Golden Joysticks

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has won the Best Visual Design at this year's Golden Joystick Awards.

Anyone who has seen the PS5 exclusive will know why. Released in June, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart takes our dynamic duo to a new dimension where they find new friends, new weird and wonderful guns, and - unfortunately - a whole new version of their nemesis Dr. Nefarious.

The Insomniac Games title beat some big hitters to take home the coveted Golden Joystick, including the psychedelic indie The Artful Escape and Double Fine's Psychonauts 2.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (winner)

Psychonauts 2

The Artful Escape

Little Nightmares 2

Hitman 3

Genesis Noir

It was a tough category to win, but Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart combines a popping neon world with great character design and sits up there with the best animated movies in terms of eye candy.

It's just one of the reasons the game scored a rapturous five-star review on GamesRadar+.

"Even with the high-speed pace, the game always looks pristine. I'm even going to lean on the old cliche 'like a Pixar movie' because the characters and world deserve it. The series has always been a marker for what PlayStation exclusives can do with the power of a new console, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is upholding that tradition.

"Characters are colorful and expressive, the world is layered with textures and detailed whatever planet you're on, and I often found myself stumbling on a collectible just because I was wandering around wanting to take in more of the scenery."

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is available now on PS5.