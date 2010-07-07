RAGE wallpapers good for desktops, actual walls

Bethesda hasreleased threewallpapersfeaturing the grotesquemutants and stunning vistas of id'sRAGE. And that's cool, but evencooler is that they've also releasedthe super-extremely-extra-high-resversions - the same they used to create the wall-sized prints for their E3 booth. All are available at the link above, so click on that if you want this:

The two biggestimages come in at 25,600×16,000 and over 300mb each. We imagine you'll get more use out of the desktop wallpaper sized images, but if you've been looking to redecorate thatmassive blank wall in your living room, this may be your chance to make a dramatic design decision.

RAGE is id's brand-new, id Tech 5 game, and the successor to the Doom and Quake series. The technology Carmack and team have displayed thus far has been stupendous - check outour earlyimpressions of the engine. We hope it's as fun to play as it is to look at.

