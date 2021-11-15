Fallout meets Good Morning Vietnam in Radio Apocalypse

Although civilization is a lot less 'civilized' in the upcoming creator-owned series Radio Apocalypse, that doesn't mean there isn't a place for music. Writer Ram V and artist Anand RK have re-teamed for a new creator-owned series with Vault Comics, which centers on the last surviving radio station on Earth after an asteroid strike decimated modern human civilization as we know it.

"Some of my favorite things to do in art is world-building, especially when this world is so similar to ours but just not quite it?" says RK in a press release. "To design specifics of this world, how characters inhabit it, how physics and biology of it work, the culture that shapes it. I find this immensely exciting and satisfying. Radio Apocalypse is one such project and I can't wait for Ram and me to tell this story."

Check out a preview of Radio Apocalypse #1 by Ram V, Anand RK, along with colorist Anisha, letterer Aditya Bidikar, and designer Tim Daniel:

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Radio Apocalypse #1 preview Image 2 of 11 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 3 of 11 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 4 of 11 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 5 of 11 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 6 of 11 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 7 of 11 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 8 of 11 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 9 of 11 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 10 of 11 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 11 of 11 (Image credit: Vault Comics)

Although Radio Apocalypse is the latest in a series of collaborations between V and RK, Radio Apocalypse is actually the first project they ever talked about working on together.

"Back in 2017 when Anand and I first started collaborating on comics we discussed Radio Apocalypse, but as circumstances would have it, we ended up working on other projects," V said back in January 2021 when Radio Apocalypse was announced. "We've both gone on to do well-received work in comics. All that while, Radio Apocalypse grew and mutated and developed in the back of our minds, into what it is today. It is a story of the resilience and joy of music, love, and the human spirit even in the bleakest of times and we've been raring to tell it for over three years."

RK has drawn the main cover to Radio Apocalypse #1, with variants planned by Chris Shehan, David Mack (two versions), Jim Mahfood (a Things From Another World exclusive), John Gallagher, Martin Simmons, and Megan Hutchison (a 616 Comics exclusive). Check them out here:

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Radio Apocalypse #1 covers Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Vault Comics)

Originally planned to come out in April 2021, Radio Apocalypse was postponed by Vault due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic but is now squared away for a November 17 debut.