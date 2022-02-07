PSVR2 is reportedly still in negotiations over its eye-tracking tech

Not all PSVR2 components have been sourced, according to an eye-tracking software manufacturer that says it's still in negotiations with Sony.

As spotted by VGC , Sony still appears to be in talks with component manufacturers regarding the production of its next virtual reality headset, the PSVR2 . In a statement released by Tobii, a company which develops eye tracking hardware, it announced that it is “currently in negotiation with Sony Interactive Entertainment to be the eye-tracking technology provider in SIE’s new VR headset, PlayStation VR2″.

In January of this year, senior vice president of platform experience Hideaki Nishino released the specs of the upcoming headset compatible with the PS5 on the PlayStation Blog. This revealed numerous features new to PlayStation VR headsets; including updated graphics, a wider field of view, and most notably eye tracking. Eye tracking gives VR gamers a more immersive experience by allowing them to change their viewpoint by moving only their eyes rather than their whole head.

Not long after the announcement, analysts were speculating that Sony's upcoming console would be entering mass production soon . This would have meant that PlayStation 5 owners could by entering new immersive virtual worlds before the summer. This latest revelation makes this seem unlikely however, as the components would need to be available first.

On the release date Sony was happy to confirm that the PSVR2 would not be launching in 2021 . However, more recently a Sony spokesperson refused to confirm or deny a 2022 launch window. Sony's updated attempt at entering the VR market is expected to cost more than the original model in part due to the new technology. Eye tracking certainly adds to the cost of the headset. For example, Tobii's Eye Tracker 5 which works with over 160 PC games retails at $229.