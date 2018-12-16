PSVR deals are back: get a headset, Moss, and Astro Bot for $199

Black Friday may have come and gone, but we're seeing a return of some of the hottest Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals. Sony's jumping on the holiday sales bandwagon with the return of its very compelling AstroBot/Moss PSVR bundle at Walmart for $199; that's both games and the headset for less than the normal price of the headset by itself.

AstroBot has been hailed as one of the best titles not just for Sony's headset but across all of VR, and Moss is a similarly compelling story, a game that proves that virtual reality isn't all tech demos and proof of concept videos. AstroBot puts you in the virtual shoes of one of the Playroom robots and has you platforming and battling your way across the universe in a quest to retrieve your sentient spaceship's VR headset, while Moss take a similar premise, a combination of platforming, combat, and puzzle solving, but gives you the perspective of a scrappy, adorable mouse named Quill. Both games are borderline killer apps for Sony's virtual reality platform, and getting them together for basically less than free is a pretty irresistible deal. And if you're interested in the phenomenon of VR as a whole, make sure you check out our showdown of the PSVR vs Vive vs Oculus Rift to figure out which headset is right for you.

I wouldn't blame you if you've hesitated thus far to an early PSVR adopter, but there are an increasing number of convincing reasons to get on board. It's not just the games in this bundle, two of the best available, but there are also tasty, fully realized experiences like Resident Evil 7 and Superhot (the latter being one of my favorite games of the last few years, VR or otherwise). And Sony looks committed to fully supporting the headset going forward, with forthcoming titles like Borderlands 2 VR and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown looming on the immediate horizon. Every time an event or press conference comes up and I expect Sony to go mum on the VR front, they surprise me with their enthusiasm for the platform, but regardless of what happens with the future of PSVR there are enough titles available in the library right now to justify a purchase - especially at this price. For more, check out our best PlayStation VR bundles guide.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.