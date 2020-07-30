Rumor: Sony and Microsoft still have major next-gen game announcements coming

According to a credible new rumor, both Sony and Microsoft still have some major tricks up their sleeves when it comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X game reveals.

Reportedly, both companies are feeling pressured to reveal pricing information before August's end and are sitting on big game announcements. Here's Kinda Funny Games co-host Imran Khan saying as much on Thursday's episode of the gaming podcast:

"From what I've heard, they both have to talk about hardware this month, in terms of pricing, availability, blah blah blah. I've also heard that - I don't know if it's this month or later - but they both do have more software to show. So, whether they do it now or before the launch or even after the launch, they both have things that are gonna be like 'oh shit, I can't believe they're revealing that here.'

Khan went on to say that there's still more to be revealed about Sony's third-party support for PS5. A bit later in the conversation, co-host Tim Gettys suggests we've already seen Sony's hand on third-party support with games like Resident Evil 8 and Project Athia, but Khan disagrees. "There's more. They're holding onto some things that I'm really surprised they're holding onto, and I wouldn't be shocked if they showed them soon," he teased.

If the rumors are true, it's surreal to think we're so close to the launch of these next-gen consoles and yet we still don't know about potentially system-selling releases, not to mention how much the hardware costs.

Nonetheless, here are the upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Xbox Series X games we do know about.

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! When the PS5 is officially available to pre-order, we'll email you with all of the best prices and bundle offers. The first wave might sell out quickly so you won't want to miss out! Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.