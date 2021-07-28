PS5 sales top 10 million as it becomes fastest-selling PlayStation console

The PS5 is the fastest-selling PlayStation console ever, having now topped 10 million units sold worldwide.

Sony announced the new milestone for the PS5 through a Sony Interactive Entertainment blog post earlier today on July 28. The sales milestone of 10 million PS5 consoles being sold actually comes from earlier this month on July 18, meaning the PS5 has surpassed the 10 million mark in 248 days total.

This makes Sony's new machine the fastest-selling PlayStation console in history. Previously, the PS4 managed to surpass 10 million units sold in 268 days total, meaning the PS5 has beaten out the previous console by precisely 20 days to reach the milestone (thanks to industry analyst Daniel Ahmad for these figures).

Elsewhere today, Sony revealed new sales figures for some of its first-party games on PS5. For example, Spider-Man: Miles Morales has now sold a grand total of 6.5 million copies around the world, while Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has shipped over 1.1 million units since launching earlier this year, and Housemarque's Returnal has sold just over 560,000 copies since launch.

Despite this new sales benchmark for Sony, it remains pretty difficult to find a PS5 in any region around the world. "I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE," wrote PlayStation boss Jim Ryan in a press release earlier today.

"We’ve built more PlayStations faster than we ever have before which makes me happy. But on the other hand, we’re some time from being able to meet all the demand that’s out there, which makes me feel bad, Ryan said to Reuters elsewhere. "Our partners are performing really well for us, but the chip shortage is definitely a challenge that we are all navigating."

That's surely welcome news for anyone still looking to get their hands on the elusive new-gen console. PlayStation, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch consoles have been incredibly hard to find over the past nine months, primarily due to the aforementioned global chip shortage that Ryan references above, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It remains to be seen how long it'll take before chip production is back to a sustained level.

