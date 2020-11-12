PS5 fans are turning off their trophy videos to save console space

Players taking their PS5 out for a spin for the first time are finding out that certain features may be taking up space on their console. An eagle-eyed fan took to the official PS5 subreddit to make a post on the "save trophy videos" feature saying that they checked the storage area of their console and found that 500 megabytes had been used on trophy videos after playing through the pre-loaded game Astro's Playroom.

The save trophy videos feature takes up space on the console by, automatically saving videos of trophies every time you unlock one. Apparently, this feature in particular racks up plenty of valuable console space quite quickly, and many fans responding to the thread were eager to follow the original poster's advice in turning it off for the sake of keeping their storage as clear as possible.

The original Reddit poster also stated that they would consider enabling the feature once again when extended storage becomes available, with some commenters on the thread echoing this sentiment.

Astro's Playroom is a game specially designed to pay homage to the history of PlayStation, as well as take full advantage of the new DualSense controller's hardware to provide a gameplay experience that's truly unique to the PS5. Of course, if players have no issue with the space being taken up and truly want to keep their trophy videos, this feature can always be kept on and all of your videos will be saved on the console.

