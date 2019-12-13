Pokemon: Twilight Wings is a new seven-episode animated series set in the Galar region

Pokemon: Twilight Wings, a new animated series, has been announced by The Pokemon Company. The seven part show will be set in the Galar region and will feature some of the little critters you might have encountered if you've been playing Pokemon Sword and Shield .

"Over the span of seven episodes, Pokemon: Twilight Wings will show in detail the dreams of Galar's residents, the realities they face, the challenges they must overcome, and the conflicts they must resolve. In addition to these new stories, fans can expect to see a variety of Pokemon originally discovered in the Galar region appearing throughout the capsule series."

January 2020

The short series is separate from the core animated Pokemon series that aired in Japan back in November, and each episode will be run for approximately five minutes each. The first episode is set to air on the Official Pokemon Youtube channel on January 15, 2020.

Japanese animators Studio Colorido - who are most known for their work on the anime film Penguin Highway - will be bringing the Galar region to the small screen with "warm and welcoming visual designs and dynamic photographic techniques."

Not much else is currently known about the short series in terms of characters or which Gen 8 Pokemon might be making an appearance, but we'd happily bank on potentially seeing the new Pokemon Sword and Shield starters . Personally, I really hope that some of the most majestic Galarian forms like Sirfetch'd and Galarian Pontya make an appearance.

The core animated series is currently only available in Japan, and don't yet know when it might be making its way to other regions. Recently news surfaced that the new anime series would explore baby Pikachu's origin story, and the trailer showing off little Pichu immediately stole our hearts.

