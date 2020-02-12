Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX gets a new trailer and of course it's very cute

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is dropping on March 6, and the latest trailer is here to get you hyped.

The updated version of the 2006 game will arrive on Nintendo Switch on March 6, bringing with it Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team and Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team. The latest trailer shows off the beautiful picture book art style (although it's watermarked as "not actual game footage") and revamped visuals, and gives us a taste of the gameplay.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon isn't your traditional Pokemon game - in this title, you are the Pokemon, after waking up one morning and realizing you've become one of the adorable creatures. You must choose which Pokemon you'll play as - and who will be your partner - from 16 options, including Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Eeevee, and more fan favorites. You can then take jobs that will help earn you rescue points which raise your rank. Those ranks get you into Mystery Dungeons, where you'll encounter Pokemon like the Zapdos seen in the trailer and fight them in turn-based battles.

If this trailer is any indication, it looks like Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX will be a soothing and adorable romp through Pokemon Square. The trailer also gives you a taste of what it's like to be a Pokemon, in that you can finally understand what the little critters are saying. Unsurprisingly, Gengar is super sassy, Blastoise is overconfident, and Diglett is shocked that other Pokemon have feet. During your travels, you'll get to know the town's residents, go on rescue missions, and explore dungeons. And that music is just divine, isn't it?