Pokemon Monday - We size up Scizor

Episode 3 highlights

The big differences between Black and White – A recent Japanese press release noted that there’ll be “major” differences between the versions, leaving us to eagerly speculate how the games will differ.

Japan getting sweet giveaways with new movie - The Ruler of Illusions: Zoroark is almost out, and Japanese players have got some pretty sweet giveaways to go along with it. A shiny Entei, Suicune or Raikou? Yes please!

Pokemon of the Week – Undoubtedly our special guest’s favorite Pokemon, Scizor is an awesome hybrid of a mantis and a gundam. That sleek exterior, those powerful claws, his tender caress, truly a Mon’ for all seasons.

Question of the week: What differences would you guys like to see between the Black and White versions? And how different is too different?

Jun 7, 2010