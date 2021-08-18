Pokemon fans react to that terrifying Ursaring in the Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer

By

"They warned us that the long grass was dangerous"

Pokemon Legends: Arceus
(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon fans are coming to terms with terrifying versions of their favourite creatures in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

During the Pokemon Presents showcase earlier today, Nintendo gave an in-depth look at its open-world take on the classic franchise. As well as outlining elements of the story and a suite of new evolutions and regional variants, we got a look at what looked like a collection of boss battles featuring terrifying versions of Gyarados, Luxray, and Ursaring.

While some of the Pokemon in the Hisui region will run from you, others will stand their ground. In these fights, however, the powerful Pokemon - complete with glowing red eyes thought to imply some kind of ailment the player will need to help cure - will take on the player directly. 

That marks a pretty significant departure from the traditional Pokemon games - where you companions will always be on the front line - and some fans are running pretty scared already. Over on Twitter, game developer Joshua Wittenkeller took a clip of the player's efforts against all three bosses, parodying Professor Oak's immortal words by saying "they warned us that the tall grass was dangerous. We should have listened."

See more

Other players are concerned that they'll manage to escape from one of the demonic-looking creatures only to immediately stumble upon another.

See more

Elsewhere, fans of the anime have been reminded of a particularly scary take on Ursaring from the Diamond and Pearl series. While the clip below sees that version temporarily vanquished, it's unlikely that you'll have Ash's valiant Turtwig at your side to help you.

See more

Fortunately, not every encounter in Pokemon Legends: Arceus will pan out this way. Some Pokemon, like Gen 4's renowned HM carrier Bidoof, will happily approach the player, and today's trailer showed off the ability to use several creatures as a mount. Just make sure you steer clear of the scariest-looking inhabitants of Hisui.

Will Pokemon Legends: Arceus make it onto our list of the best Pokemon games?

Ali Jones
Ali Jones

I'm GamesRadar's deputy news editor, working with Ben T across our gaming news articles. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.