PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds guide: complete tips and guides to help you win the battle royale

The game that started it all. With some players having spent years honing their battle royale skills a PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds guide is all most essential. That’s where our guides come in, bringing you a catalog of tips and tricks, including map guides, the best guns, and strategies for beginners. Every round of PUBG is an unforgiving test: if the blue zone of death doesn’t get you, chances are one of the other 99 players will, especially if you go in unprepared. Reading these guides won’t turn you into a PUBG superstar overnight, but they should give you an edge on the competition, leaving you with the best possible chance of earning an elusive chicken dinner.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds guides

If you're looking for help with PUBG then you've come to the right place! As well as pointers for getting your head around the unorthodox console controls and tips on how to get started in the game, we've got specific advice on where to go and what gear to grab to give you the best possible chance of becoming that #1 surviving player.





PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Controls Guide

If you want to last for longer in PUBG then you need to know how all the controls work, which may sound obvious but some of the inputs are quite different to other games. Learn how to switch from third person aiming to first person scoping, change your grenade throwing motion and more in our guide on how to aim in PUBG on PS4 and Xbox (and the rest of the controls explained).





PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Beginner's Guide

How does the blue circle work? What the heck can I do with a frying pan? Why is everyone obsessed with chicken? If these are the sorts of questions you're asking yourself, you could definitely benefit from reading our PUBG beginner's guide: frying pans, blue circles and chicken dinners explained.





PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Survival Tips

If you want to keep going until the final circle, you're going to need some pointers for outliving the other 99 players. To get closer to earning a victorious meal, check out our PUBG tips - 10 ways to stay alive and win that chicken dinner.





PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Maps

Erangel is a huge place, with a variety of areas and terrains that affect how you move around them and the sort of loot you can expect to find there. Then we have the deserts of Miramar and the compact Sanhock which have their own unique areas to explore, and we've broken down all of the regions to show you how risky each of the main locations are in our map guides:

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Best Guns

Forget the frying pan - if you're going to survive then you need a proper weapon, and PUBG has an array of assault rifles, SMGs, shotguns, sniper rifles and more to scavenge. If you want to know which shooters you should look out for then read our Best PUBG guns - what are the best weapons?

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Best Armor

Every helmet and bulletproof vest in PUBG has an armor level between one and three, and understanding the differences in their durability and damage reduction could save your life in a firefight. We've got all the information you need in our PUBG armor - get the best helmets and vests.





PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Best Starting Gear

As soon as you parachute into a round of PUBG, your first instinct is to grab as much loot as you can - however, there's only so much you can carry at once, meaning you'll need to prioritise what you take. To help you with these decisions, we've split items into tiers depending on their usefulness in our guide to the best PUBG starting gear - get the best gear to start out with.





PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds cheats explained

If you're a PC player and have felt that something is not quite right, and that maybe one of your opponents is doing suspiciously well, then it may be that they're using some sort of cheat. If you want to know more about what could be going on, we've got the most well known PUBG cheats explained.





Has Playerunknown's Battlegrounds whet your appetite for eliminations? Here's 13 awesome Battle Royale games like PUBG you should check out.