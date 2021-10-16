Play as Superman’s dog in DC League of Super-Pets the video game

The upcoming DC League of Super-Pets movie is getting its own video-game spinoff, appropriately titled DC League of Super-Pets: The Aventures of Krypto and Ace.

Announced at DC Kids FanDome, The Adventures of Krypto and Ace looks like an on-rails shooter that's set in Metropolis, where players take on the role of Krypto, Superman's dog. Krypto flies over Metropolis shooting lasers at robots and getting XP for each successful hit, with what looks like a melee option for some close-quarters combat. Ace refers to Batman's dog, Ace the Bat-Hound, who isn't anywhere to be seen in this trailer but is definitely involved in some way. Perhaps players will get a different on-rails (and likely on the ground) experience on Ace-themed levels, but we'll have to wait to learn more about the upcoming game's features.

DC League of Super-Pets: The Aventures of Krypto and Ace is dropping Spring 2022 for PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Krypto is voiced by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who also voices him in the upcoming animated movie, DC League of Super-Pets, which marks two DC characters under Johnson's belt (he's playing Black Adam in the upcoming live-action film). DC League of Super-Pets also stars Kevin Hart, who plays Batman's dog, Ace. The cast includes Kate McKinnon, Keanu Reeves, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, Vanessa Bayer, and John Krasinski. DC League of Super-Pets is due out May 20, 2022. Marc Maron is set to voice Lex Luthor.