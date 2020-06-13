Persona 4 Golden PC edition is real and it's out now

A Persona 4 Golden PC port was announced at the 2020 PC Gaming Show, and you can play it right now.

Atlus, which has historically never been big on PC, revealed and released the surprise port during today's show. That's right, Persona 4 Golden is now available on PC via Steam for $19.99, with a deluxe edition that comes with a digital soundtrack and artbook going for $24.99. I can't believe I just wrote that.

The PC version is a direct port of the Vita release. It doesn't have any new content, but it does have everything that Golden added to the original Persona 4 - a new character, more Personas, extra story content and animated cutscenes, and two new Social Links, among others. Altogether, it's got upwards of 100 hours of turn-based, dungeon-crawling, Social-Linking fun.

That said, there are a few new PC options. Persona 4 Golden PC supports gamepad and mouse and keyboard control schemes, and it's fully kitted out with Steam achievements and trading cards. It's got an unlocked frame rate, 16:9 support, and HD resolution support. You've also got your choice of English and Japanese audio, with text support for Japanese, English, Korean and traditional Chinese.

This is the first Persona game to come to PC, and while it isn't the most recent game in the series, it is one of the best. Persona 4 Golden was the Persona 5 Royal of its time, and it still holds up well today. If this port is well-received, perhaps we'll see Atlus bring more of the series - and more of its games in general, particularly of the Shin Megami Tensei variety - to PC in the future.

For more on Persona 4 Golden PC, check out our in-depth look at the faithful port.