Percy Jackson series at Disney Plus officially looking for lead

Author of the Percy Jackson book series, Rick Riordan, recently shared that the upcoming Disney Plus series' official casting call for lead has started. The info was spotted in a blog post on the author's official website, as reported by Deadline.

The post noted "now in the earliest stages" regarding the casting call and that the actor should be able to "play 12" with no specific ethnicity for the role of Percy. Riordan has been pretty involved with the TV series adaption of his popular YA novels. Back in May 2020, he stated that he would be working with Disney Plus on the series.

That's for the best, as Riordan wasn't a fan of the 2010 and 2013 adaptations from 20th Century Fox. "To you guys, it's a couple hours entertainment. To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it," he tweeted in June 2018.

"I still have not seen the movies, and don't plan on ever doing so. I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story. I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I'm just sorry they got dragged into that mess."

As for this more recent adaptation, Riordan also added that the actors could submit a self-audition tape for consideration for the lead role. So, if you know anyone who might be interested, or you're interested, you can submit it here.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians is a book series that follows a 12-year-old Percy Jackson who discovers he is a son of Poseidon, also known as the Greek god of water and brother of Zeus.

