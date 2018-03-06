Pennywise, Thor, and Wonder Woman team up for the best Oscars 2018 moment we never got to see

The Oscar winners 2018 came and went. Awards were won, tears were shed, jet skis were… ridden off stage. Ok, maybe it wasn’t all quite so predictable this year. But, still, it was missing something. And, if by something, you’re thinking of a song parody involving Wonder Woman, Thor, Pennywise, and every Chris under the sun then you’re in luck because it’s here and it’s glorious.

Musical parody machine The Lonely Island recorded ‘Why Not Me?’ a none-too-subtle dig at the Oscars’ lack of recognition for some of the year’s most outwardly popular movies. The trouble is, it was deemed “logistically impossible” and never made it to the show proper – and you can see why judging by its assumed star power.

Presumably scheduled to boast Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Chris Rock, Chris Pine, Chris Evans, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and more, it would’ve been a nightmare to get them all in one place and strutting their stuff. In their stead, we get, frankly, an even better version, marked by the absurdity of all of the stock images and Photoshopping.

It’s so hard to pick a favourite moment. The Chris Award for Best Chris needs to become a thing, as does Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious character Dom Toretto turning into a one-dimensional meathead pointing out the most obvious things in the most braindead way possible. The Pennywise ‘Oscars so white’ reference is gloriously cringy too. Much like the It movie, you’ll be watching it through your fingers.

Why, oh why couldn’t the Academy work its magic and try and make this a reality? There’s always next year, I guess.

Here’s a slightly less musical look (trust me, I tried) at superhero and sci-fi movie bias during awards season, now with 100% fewer Chris roll-calls.