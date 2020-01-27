Patapon 2 Remastered is bringing its adorable beats to PS4 this week

Patapon 2 Remastered will launch on PS4 this Thursday, January 30, Sony announced today. It will be available for $14.99. The quirky rhythm action game was originally released for the PSP in 2008 before being localized for the West in 2009, and fans have been asking for a remaster and/or port of it since the original game got the same treatment in 2017. Today is truly a blessed day.

Patapon 2, for the unfamiliar, is a 2D action game about commanding tiny troops with the power of rhythm. The game's name comes from the sounds produced by the Square and Circle buttons, or Pata and Pon respectively. You need to time your Patas and Pons to the pace of combat, and you can strengthen your units by entering specific sequences quickly. Picture Age of War by way of PaRappa the Rapper, with a silly atmosphere reminiscent of Rayman Legends.

The remastered version of Patapon 2 will support 4K output on PS4 Pro, Sony explained, and all players will get to experience a suite of "new Patapon evolutions, a host of new minigames and many more surprises."

If you want to catch up on the series, you can get the first Patapon Remastered on PS4 for $14.99 as well, and if you later find yourself starved for more of the series, you can get Patapon 3 on PS Vita for the same price. At the rate we're going, we might see Patapon 3 Remastered on consoles in the next few years - perhaps as a surprise PS5 title?