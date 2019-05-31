Paper Mario-esque Bug Fables is coming to the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC this year

Calls for a new Paper Mario game similar to Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door have been shouted from the rooftops by Nintendo fans for years. Time and time again, Nintendo hasn't heeded their calls. The last Paper Mario game came out in 2016 and was quite a departure from the franchises RPG roots.

Developer Moonsprout Games has decided to try and fill that void with a charmingly familiar adventure called Bug Fables.

Bug Fables, which raised nearly $25,000 on IndieGoGo in the beginning of 2018, is an RPG adventure with turn-based combat, visuals, and humor similar to the Paper Mario series. You can check out a demo on the IndieGoGo page.

A new trailer dropped today confirming a 2019 release for Bug Fables. It'll be coming to Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, and Steam later this year with the help of publisher Dangen Entertainment.

The game follows "Vi, Kabbu, and Leif as they search Bugaria for The Everlasting Sapling, a treasure said to grant immortality," reads the IndieGoGo page. It features a variety of environments that rival Paper Mario, minus the famous faces of the Mushroom Kingdom.

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door was beloved for its unique style, engaging combat, a deep sense of humor. It's difficult to replicate Nintendo's polish, but the trailer does a good job of showing off the right aspects of Bugs Fable. Fans are eagerly awaiting this indie take on a classic adventure, hoping the developers nail it like Stardew Valley and Wargroove did. Here's hoping they pull it off.