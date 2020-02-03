No Time to Die Super Bowl trailer sees 007 take to the skies

We've been expecting you, 007. The No Time to Die Super Bowl trailer is here, complete with new footage. Yes, that is James Bond in the world's thinnest plane. Now, pay attention, we're about to run through some of the Game Day spot's biggest moments.

Where to begin? This looks like classic Bond: the gadgets (is that plane a Q special?), the cars, complete with machine guns, naturally, and even Daniel Craig in a tuxedo.

But it's the story, following on from the events of Spectre, that gets the focus in the No Time to Die Super Bowl trailer.

"When our secret finds its way out, it'll be the death of him," says Rami Malek's villainous character, long thought to be a re-imagining of the classic Bond baddie Dr. No. Presumably, he's threatening Lea Seydoux's Madeline Swann, who was on the receiving end of a masked message in the first No Time to Die trailer.

The trailer ends with a quick cut of the supporting players that are gunning for Bond in one way or another: Christoph Waltz's Blofeld, Ralph Fiennes' M, a painting of Judi Dench's M, and a shot of Ana De Armas for good measure. There's even Lashana Lynch's secret agent, who's piloting the plane alongside Bond in the trailer's opening, looking every inch as suave as 007 himself.

No Time to Die hits theaters on April 2 in the UK and April 10 in the States.

