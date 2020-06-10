No Man's Sky will have multiplayer crossplay when it drops on Xbox Game Pass

No Man's Sky is adding cross-platform multiplayer starting June 11, the same day the title goes live on Xbox and PC Game Pass.

"Do you have a friend on another gaming system with whom you’ve always wanted to explore the great unknown? A legendary base you’ve seen videos of but never been able to visit? A mission that you think would be great to play with friends on other platforms?"



"We are excited to be able to announce that, starting tomorrow, PlayStation 4 players, Xbox One players and PC players will all be able to explore, journey, survive, build, and trade together. Excitingly, No Man’s Sky is joining what is at the moment a fairly small group of games which support cross-platform multiplayer." writes Sean Murray of Hello Games on a blog post announcing the move.

As GamesRadar previously reported , No Man's Sky (formerly a PlayStation console exclusive) is the June addition to Xbox Game Pass, which means it will be available for Windows 10 operating systems as well. With the added bonus of crossplay, players from all platforms can do some planet mining in tandem and alien riding.

It's great to see how No Man's Sky has evolved as an IP since it launched in 2016. First it was just a PlayStation exclusive with a more traditional multiplayer construct. Then, it went to Xbox in 2018 and in 2019 the Beyond update completely revamped the game and expanded the multiplayer mode.

You can currently play with parties of two to four players. Up to 32 players on PC or eight on console can be in the same instance of a star system. It's unclear if that has been amended to accommodate crossplay. We'll keep an eye on the No Man's Sky patch notes and update you accordingly.