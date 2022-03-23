Nintendo has revealed Wii and DSi eShops are "undergoing maintenance"

Nintendo has confirmed why it's taken the Wii and DSi eShops offline.

As reported by Eurogamer, many Nintendo fans have been unable to access either the Nintendo Wii or Nintendo DSi eShop channels for days. The digital stores have been down since at least March 16. And with no prior warning from Nintendo about the outage, many fans became worried that Nintendo had quietly pulled the plug on its Wii and DSi eShops for good.

Thankfully this doesn't appear to be the case as Nintendo has issued Eurogamer with a statement in response to the speculation clarifying that both storefronts are simply down for maintenance.

"The Wii Shop Channel and Nintendo DSi Shop are currently undergoing maintenance," a Nintendo spokesperson said. "We will provide an update at a later date."

But when they will be up and running again is anyone's guess, as Nintendo hasn't specified when work on either of the digital stores will be finished. If you're a fan of Nintendo's older platforms, you could still be in for a bit of a wait, but it's reassuring to know that you'll be able to buy new content and redeem already purchased items again at some point in the future.

Along with Sony, Microsoft and many more, Nintendo has suspended shipments to Russia for the foreseeable future. The company has also announced that the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops are being discontinued in March 2023, with "no plans" to preserve titles.

Check out why 2022 should be a fantastic year for Nintendo and a return to form for Switch exclusives.