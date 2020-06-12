Nightwing, Lex Luthor and a new writer take over Justice League title for Death Metal crossover

Flash writer Joshua Williamson will be taking over DC's Justice League title in September, just in time for a five-part tie-in to the concurrent Dark Nights: Death Metal event titled "Doom Metal".

(Image credit: Liam Sharp (DC))

"Nightwing’s on a mission to free the Legion of Doom from Perpetua’s clutches. But to do so, he’ll need the help of none other than…Lex Luthor?!" reads DC's solicitation for the kick-off issue, #53. "The surprises are only just beginning, as Nightwing, Lex, and a new Justice League must fight their way through an Earth twisted by the Dark Multiverse. Titans will be tested, hearts will be broken, and blood will be spilled!"

According to DC, this tie-in is integral to the larger Death Metal event - soliciting that this five-issue Justice League arc "will directly impact the finale of that event!"

Williamson will be working with Xermanico, an artist who has been drawing the title recently with current series writer Robert Venditti. Liam Sharp has drawn the cover to #53, with a variant incoming from Ben Oliver.

Although best known for his work on the Flash title, Williamson has written the JL on several occasions including the Justice League vs. Suicide Squad event, Justice League Odyssey, and co-writing Justice League: No Justice.

The Dark Nights: Death Metal event kicks off June 16 with Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 (of 7), and will include several concurrent one-shots such as Trinity Crisis, Speed Metal Multiverse’s End, Legends of the Dark Knights, a Metalverse Guidebook, and two additional teased specials dubbed 'Robin King' and 'Last 52.'

Williamson's Justice League run kicks off September 15 with Justice League #53 - just one week before his finale on The Flash.

