Scott Snyder's revised Death Metal checklist adds Robin and 52-centric specials

With Scott Snyder's next DC epic Dark Nights: Death Metal, a sequel to 2017's Dark Nights: Metal, now on the horizon, the writer is sharing some new insight into the depth of planning that's gone into the series and the size and scope of the crossover around it.

Following up his previously shared Death Metal checklist, Snyder has taken to Twitter (and a dry-erase board) to unveil a new version of the checklist that expands the already massive crossover with what appears to be a pair of unannounced titles.

(Image credit: Scott Snyder)

Located at the bottom right of the hand-drawn checklist are a pair of new titles called Robin King and Last 52 – though there is no information about what these titles – listed as "specials" to come out between October and December - might be.

For Snyder's part, here's his explanation of the revised checklist from the subsequent thread:

"We have two specials in August alongside DM 3 by insane talent:

- DM: Legends of the Dark Knights (a guide to all the evil Batmen from BRex to Darkfather...)

- DM: Metalverse Guidebook (which explores the changed world of DM, from New Apokolips to Starro Canyon).

"Then In September the main series takes ONE MONTH OFF but 3 key specials carry it forward:

- DM: Trinity Crisis (DC'S greatest crises revisited with a twist)

- DM: Speed Metal (flashes unite)

- DM: Multiverse's End (GL's try to save the remaining planets)

"Then in November and December we have some more killer specials AND X-overs planned as we near our giant finale...BUT how many we do depends on how you're enjoying the event, what you say you want, all of it. So the last specials and X-overs still secret and TBD.

"So ONLY look at this as a CHECKLIST THROUGH OCTOBER. Everything after that when it comes to specials, x-overs is TBD based on you all! Thanks again from everyone involved!"

Death Metal #1 is due out on June 16.