Niantic is trying to stop Pokemon Go players from trespassing

Who could've imagined a game where you walk through residential areas to catch Pokemon could lead to trespassing? Not Niantic apparently, who recently paid out a $4 million settlement in a class action lawsuit that alleges Pokemon Go encourages trespassing and dangerous play, as reported by The Register . For obvious reasons, Niantic is now taking action to stop Pokemon Go players from trespassing. Chiefly, the studio will begin implementing a reporting system they say will address 95% of related incidents within 15 days.

A complaint by a Florida resident describes an experience ripped straight from a horror movie, alleging Pokemon Go players were "acting like zombies, bumping into things" when they wandered onto his property multiple times. A separate complaint says five different Pokemon trainers had rung his doorbell and asked if they could use his backyard to catch Pokemon.

In addition to the already in-place warning to "Stay aware of your surroundings," Niantic will add additional steps to ensure Pokemon Go players aren't breaking any laws. For one, they'll stop putting Pokestops near single-family homes and have gotten rid of any existing instances. They're also adding a mechanic that will disable Pokestop and Gym markers that are inside a public park after hours.

Despite not accepting liability, Niantic has agreed to a $4 million settlement, which will mostly be allocated to the many lawyers involved in the case. Sadly, the 12 plaintiffs who actually brought the case will receive only $1 thousand each from the settlement.