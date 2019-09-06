Niantic is trying to stop Pokemon Go players from trespassing

Who could've imagined a game where you walk through residential areas to catch Pokemon could lead to trespassing? Not Niantic apparently, who recently paid out a $4 million settlement in a class action lawsuit that alleges Pokemon Go encourages trespassing and dangerous play, as reported by The Register. For obvious reasons, Niantic is now taking action to stop Pokemon Go players from trespassing. Chiefly, the studio will begin implementing a reporting system they say will address 95% of related incidents within 15 days.
A complaint by a Florida resident describes an experience ripped straight from a horror movie, alleging Pokemon Go players were "acting like zombies, bumping into things" when they wandered onto his property multiple times. A separate complaint says five different Pokemon trainers had rung his doorbell and asked if they could use his backyard to catch Pokemon.
In addition to the already in-place warning to "Stay aware of your surroundings," Niantic will add additional steps to ensure Pokemon Go players aren't breaking any laws. For one, they'll stop putting Pokestops near single-family homes and have gotten rid of any existing instances. They're also adding a mechanic that will disable Pokestop and Gym markers that are inside a public park after hours.
Despite not accepting liability, Niantic has agreed to a $4 million settlement, which will mostly be allocated to the many lawyers involved in the case. Sadly, the 12 plaintiffs who actually brought the case will receive only $1 thousand each from the settlement.
