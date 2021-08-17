New York Comic Con, C2E2, ECCC, Florida Supercon beef up COVID-19 health & safety protocols

As the COVID-19 pandemic flares up again, the organizers of New York Comic Con (NYCC) have confirmed new health and safety protocols for this year's show, as well as their other 2021 comic conventions.

(Image credit: Reedpop)

October's NYCC will have the most stringent COVID-19 protocols, followed closely by December's Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC) in Seattle and December 10 - 12's Chicago Entertainment & Comics Expo (C2e2). Miami Beach's Florida SuperCon will have relatively lighter restrictions, although it takes place the soonest: September 10 through 12.

All four Reedpop events will be requiring an "approved" face covering for anyone attending these conventions (except while actively drinking or eating), whether vaccinated or unvaccinated. All of these conventions will have a reduced capacity, and those who attend can expect to see cleaning and sanitation that "meets or exceeds" the recommendations for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). All four conventions will have adjusted layouts with "capacity management and physical distancing" in mind, including one-way aisles.

That is the current extent of the precautions to be taken at Reedpop's Florida Super Con, although they could adjust their health and safety protocols anytime before or during the September 10 - 12 event.

Here are the outlines for the other three Reedpop 2021 conventions.

NYCC COVID-19 health & safety policy

(Image credit: ReedPop)

October 7 - 10's NYCC will now be requiring everyone aged 12 and over to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and must show proof of vaccination each time they enter the convention area. Reedpop is accepting proof of vaccination record as approved/authorized by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) or the World Health Organization (WHO).

For those younger than 12, they will be required to be accompanied by a fully-vaccinated guardian and provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, specifically:

Further details about Reedpop's COVID-19 policies will be provided on the NYCC website leading up to the October 2021 event.

ECCC & C2E2 COVID-19 health & safety policy

(Image credit: ReedPOP)

December 2 - 5's ECCC in Seatle and December 10 - 12's C2E2 in Chicago currently have the same COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and will be encouraging full vaccinated attendance but has an avenue for non-vaccinated guests.

For those vaccinated, ECCC and C2E2 will require proof of full vaccination with vaccines approved/authorized by the FDA or WHO.

For those unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, ECCC and/or C2E2 admittance can be gained by one of two methods: