New Superman: Red & Blue series stars the Man of Steel in two colors

Superman: Red & Blue is a new prestige format anthology series DC will launch in March.

Superman: Red & Blue #1 variant cover by Lee Bermejo (Image credit: DC)

"In the spirit" of Batman: Black & White, the monthly six-issue limited series will feature Superman stories by various creators told in, as the title suggests, just two colors - red and blue (or the publisher points out - magenta and cyan, the two primary colors in the CMYK color scheme for printed comic books).

"Around the world, everyone knows that when they see a red and blue streak in the sky, it's not a bird...it's not a plane...it's Superman!" reads DC's description.



Writer John Ridley, who will contribute to February's issue of Batman: Black & White starring his new creation the Next Batman, leads off the 40-page issue #1 with artist Clayton Henry in a story features Clark Kent "as he confronts a villain who still haunts him, in a story that shows what Superman can mean to a whole country."

Also in issue #1, writer Brandon Easton (DC Future State's Mister Miracle) and artist Steve Lieber (Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) "take readers to the streets of Metropolis to show how one hero can mean so much to an individual in pain."

Superman: Red & Blue #1 cover by Gary Frank (Image credit: DC)

Writer/artist Wes Craig (Deadly Class) tells a tale of "Superman's early days and the man who inspired him to become the hero he is today!"

Marguerite Bennett (Future State: Kara Zor-El, Superwoman) and artist Jill Thompson (The Sandman) tell a story about teenage Clark Kent.

And finally, the Coffin Bound creative team of Dan Watters and Dani tell an "outlandish fable about what happens when all colors are stolen!"

This new series is the latest example of DC's increasing interest in longer-format titles with multiple stories, as in anthologies. Of the publisher's last three announced new series, two feature back-up stories - The Joker ongoing and Crime Syndicate limited series - and the third, Batman: Urban Legends, is a brand new ongoing anthology series. Readers can probably expect more anthology titles and/or titles with back-up features when DC's full March line-up is revealed Friday.

Superman: Red & Blue #1 goes on sale March 9 with a $5.99 cover price and covers by Gary Frank, Lee Bermejo, and Yoshitaka Amano.

