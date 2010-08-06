New single player Bioshock 2 DLC revealed, titled Minerva’s Den

2K has announced a fresh and final DLC installment for Bioshock 2. Called Minerva%26rsquo;s Den, the add-on is a stand-alone, story driven campaign that takes the player out of his heavy Big Daddy boots and into the boots of%26hellip;well 2K hasn%26rsquo;t said yet. However, 2K has revealed that the player %26ndash; whoever he (or she) is %26ndash; will again be teaming up with the Little Sisters%26rsquo; creator Dr Brigid Tenenbaum as they fight to break the grip of an oppressive dictator in a key district of Rapture. Rapture sure likes its dictators, doesn%26rsquo;t it?

At the very least, everything else is new: new district, new weapons, new plasmids, new enemies, even a brand new type of Big Daddy %26ndash; apparently the others weren%26rsquo;t quite punishing enough. We%26rsquo;re told to expect security bots that can now fire rockets and lightning, as well as splicers that command %26lsquo;the power of the elements%26rsquo;.

%26ldquo;Minerva%26rsquo;s Den is a substantial addition that will give players more of what they%26rsquo;re looking for: more story, more narrative, more gameplay and more of Rapture. The core team has created an exciting product that further enhances the mystery and allure of the world of Rapture. Minerva%26rsquo;s Den will be a fitting conclusion to the BioShock 2 saga.%26rdquo; 2K President Christoph Hartmann said in a prepared statement.

While this might wrap up our current foray into Rapture, there has been no official indication as to whether this will be Bioshock%26rsquo;s final adventure. We%26rsquo;re thinking there%26rsquo;s still more to come %26ndash; and we%26rsquo;re good with that.

