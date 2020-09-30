New PS5 screenshots show off Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil 8, Returnal, and more

A bunch of brand new screenshots have been revealed for games set to launch on the PS5, and they look stunning.

The screenshots cover a number of games, including Returnal, Horizon Forbidden West, Bugsnax, and more. Kicking things off just below are a bunch of stunning Gran Turismo 7 screenshots. We don't yet know when Polyphony Digital's racing sim will be launching, but we do know it's confirmed for the PS5.

(Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: Sony)

Next up there's Astro's Playroom. This is actually a game that comes pre-loaded with all PS5 consoles for free, and I can't wait for another adventure with Captain Astro on the PS5's launch day.

(Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: Sony)

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Who doesn't love Bugsnax? Not me, that's for sure. I've loved Young Horses's weird and whacky game ever since it was revealed for the PS5 earlier this year. Bugsnax will be launching in December 2020 on PS4 and PS5, and I can't wait for it.

(Image credit: Young Horses)

(Image credit: Young Horses)

Horizon Forbidden West continues to look extremely sharp and stylish. Arriving at some point in 2021 (for both the PS5 and the PS4), the sequel has Aloy heading out west to explore, you guessed it, some pretty forbidden territory.

(Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: Sony)

Resident Evil 8 is one of the main reasons I'm excited for the next generation of consoles. Ethan's next harrowing adventure continues to look sublime, even if I know it'll scare the hell out of me come 2021.

(Image credit: Capcom )

(Image credit: Capcom )

(Image credit: Capcom)

Returnal is a game that I'm equal parts fascinated and confused by. I have absolutely no clue what you're meant to be doing in the game, but it's a time loop game with incredible visuals, so I'm here for it.

(Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: Sony)

But these are far from the only PS5 games to have some extremely impressive screenshots recently published. A batch of new Demon's Souls screenshots were just recently published by Sony, and we think it's certainly shaping up to be a system-seller for the PS5 later this year.

For a complete look at all the games confirmed for the PS5 so far, you can check out our complete upcoming PS5 games for more.