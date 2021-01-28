New on HBO Max in February 2021: All the new movies and shows

A new month brings with it another bumper crop of new movies and TV shows on HBO Max, and we’ve put them all in a handy list for you. There are movie premiers of brand new titles like live-action/animation hybrid Tom and Jerry and Daniel Kaluuya-led biopic Judas and the Black Messiah, as well as the addition of old favorites like Blade Runner, The Matrix, and Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. Family-friendly movie nights are sorted, too, with new Studio Ghibli flick Earwig and the Witch or '70s classic Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.
Plus, there are plenty of TV shows to get stuck into, such as It's A Sin, the HBO Max Original drama about the AIDs crisis, as well as new seasons of documentary United Shades of America and comedy Tacoma FD. Here's everything new on HBO Max in February 2021, with three of the biggest highlights at the top.
Earwig and the Witch – February 5
Out in select US theaters on February 3, you can catch Earwig and the Witch on HBO Max two days later. Studio Ghibli’s first 3D CGI animated movie follows Earwig, a 10-year-old girl who’s adopted by a selfish witch. With the help of a talking cat, Earwig uses her wit to show the witch who‘s boss. The English-language voice cast includes Richard E. Grant, Kacey Musgraves, and Dan Stevens. It’s based on the children’s novel of the same by Diana Wynne Jones – she also wrote Howl’s Moving Castle, which was adapted into a Ghibli movie in 2004.
Judas and the Black Messiah – February 12
Like the rest of Warner Bros.' 2021 slate, Judas and the Black Messiah premieres simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, so you can see the newest releases from the comfort of your own home. The movie follows the life of Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), chairman of the Black Panther Party in the late '60s, and his betrayal at the hands of FBI informant William O'Neal (Lakeith Stanfield). Directed by Shaka King and produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, the all-star supporting cast includes I'm Thinking of Ending Things' Jesse Plemons, Moonlight's Ashton Sanders, and Martin Sheen.
It's a Sin – February 18
HBO Max Original miniseries It's A Sin follows three 18-year-olds who move to London in 1981 and have their lives turned upside down by the AIDs crisis. It stars Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander, with a supporting cast including Neil Patrick Harris, Stephen Fry, and Keeley Hawes. The series was written and created by Russell T. Davies, who's known for overseeing the BBC's revival of Doctor Who in 2005 and penning British LGBTQ TV dramas like Queer As Folk and Cucumber.
Davies recently chatted to GamesRadar+'s sister publication SFX Magazine – you can read more here.
Everything new on HBO Max in February 2021
New on HBO Max: February 1
- All Good Things
- The Amityville Horror
- The Amityville Horror
- American Style
- The Apparition
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Backdraft
- Batman & Robin
- Batman Forever
- Batman Returns
- Batman
- Batman: The Brave and the Bold
- Be Cool
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- Butter
- Captain Blood
- Chewing Gum
- Death Row Stories
- Deep Down
- Drumline
- The Four Feathers
- Get A Job
- Get Shorty
- Getting Even With Dad
- Ghoulies II
- Ghoulies
- Giant
- The Graduate
- Growing Up Milwaukee
- Head of the Class
- The Investigation series premiere
- Jacob's Ladder
- Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday
- Justice League
- Justice League Unlimited
- La Deuda
- Lars And The Real Girl
- The Last Exorcism
- Lay The Favorite
- Life Of Pi
- Love & Basketball
- The Lucky One
- Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
- Man of Steel
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Monkey Shines
- Murder On The Orient Express
- My Bloody Valentine 3-D
- The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter
- Outbreak
- Pathfinder
- Presumed Innocent
- Raw Deal
- Robot Chicken season 10B
- Safe House
- Saw II
- Saw III
- Saw IV
- Saw V
- Saw VI
- Saw
- Saw
- Selena
- The Shadow
- Sling Blade
- Stop-Loss
- Sunshine Cleaning
- The Goonies
- The Tank
- This Must Be The Place
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
- Training Day
- Unforgiven
- United Shades of America season 5
- Up In The Air
- Wildcats
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
New on HBO Max: February 2
- A Rodeo Film
- A Storybook Ending
- Black Boy Joy
- The Cypher
- Dolapo Is Fine
- Fake Famous
New on HBO Max: February 3
- Tacoma FD season 2
New on HBO Max: February 4
- Haute Dog season 1C
- Selena + Chef season 2 finale
New on HBO Max: February 5
- Aquaman
- Earwig and the Witch
- In Other Words
- Vengeance: Killer Coworkers
- Vengeance: Killer Lovers
- Vengeance: Killer Neighbors
New on HBO Max: February 6
- Irresistible
- The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty
New on HBO Max: February 7
- We Bare Bears: The Movie
New on HBO Max: February 9
- Black Art: In The Absence Of Light
- Gen:Lock season 1
New on HBO Max: February 10
- C.B. Strike: Lethal White season finale
New on HBO Max: February 11
- There is No "I" in Threesome
New on HBO Max: February 12
- Dunkirk
- El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner)
- Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Very Scary People season 2
New on HBO Max: February 13
- The Book Of Eli
New on HBO Max: February 14
- The Lady And The Dale series finale
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver season 8 premiere
New on HBO Max: February 15
- 30 Coins season finale
- The Batman
- Food Wars! The Fourth Plate
- Hot Ones season 1
- Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President
- Static Shock
New on HBO Max: February 18
- Arthur's Law
- Ben 10 season 4B
- It's a Sin
New on HBO Max: February 19
- The Killer Truth season 1
New on HBO Max: February 20
- Argo
- Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 episodes 1-12
New on HBO Max: February 22
- Beartown
New on HBO Max: February 23
- Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel
New on HBO Max: February 26
- Blade Runner 2049
- Lupe
- Painting With John season finale
- Tom & Jerry
New on HBO Max: February 27
- Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey
- Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure
- How It Really Happened season 5