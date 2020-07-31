6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime movies and shows to watch this weekend

Another week, another load of new movies and TV shows have made their way on to streaming services around the world. This week's highlights include the return of The Umbrella Academy, a visual album from Queen Beyoncé, and some classic movies that we cannot wait to rewatch. So strap yourself in as we suggest the best movies shows to stream this weekend.

If you want more streaming recommendations, check out our lists of all the new Netflix movies and new Disney Plus movies worth watching. Enjoy!

The Umbrella Academy – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Netflix’s overlooked superhero show is back. The first season saw Hargreeves’ eclectic family scattered to the winds of time and, now, they have to avert the apocalypse. Again. You may have heard a rumour that season 2 tops the first and, well, that’s certain the case. The return is cooler, crazier, and crackles with more energy than its debut – with lessons having been learned from last year’s semi-stumble out of the blocks.

With each of the family struggling to deal with an impromptu trip to 1960s Dallas, it’s up to the time-manipulating Number Five to help bring each of his siblings together to save the world. As you can imagine, the path to such a reunion is littered with several action-heavy set-pieces and roadblocks. So, if you’re looking for a larger-than-life comic book adaptation to fill the void before The Boys, Marvel and DC soar once more later this year, you could do a lot worse than The Umbrella Academy season 2 this weekend.

Black is King – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Is Beyoncé now a Disney princess? Or the first Disney queen? That's the question everyone has with the release of Black is King, a visual album from the multi-hyphenated Beyoncé. There are cameos aplenty as she performs her album, The Gift, which was released as an accompaniment to the live-action adaptation of The Lion King in which she voiced Nala. Come for the music – stay for the stunning visuals and confirmation that Beyoncé is indeed royalty.

Knives Out – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Available: UK, US

Having debuted on US Amazon earlier this year, Rian Johnson’s homage to the classic whodunnit comes to the UK – and it's an absolute riot. With a star-studded cast featuring Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig, and more, the game is truly afoot in this murder mystery. If you’re looking for a fun couple of hours with twists, turns, satirical social commentary and a cast having more fun than a bunch of kids at a water park – look no further than Knives Out.

Inception – Amazon

(Image credit: Legendary Pictures)

Available: US

File this one under ‘how did Chris Nolan ever get this funded?’ Inception is not only a high-concept movie with an ambiguous ending – something test audiences famously hate – but it’s packed to the rafters with some outrageous acting talent. Leonardo DiCaprio is joined by Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, and Michael Caine for an incredibly entertaining two hours that effortlessly marries Bond-level action sequences with a mind-melter of a premise.

If this is your first rodeo around Nolan’s dreamscape, then here’s what to expect: Dom Cobb (DiCaprio) and (Gordon-Levitt) are able to extract classified info out of people’s dreams but the deeper you go into the subconscious, the less clear things become and less time passes in the ‘real world.’ What follows is a heist caper that flits between the surreal and the cinematic – all while leaving us pondering what’s real and what isn’t. A Nolan classic and a perfect appetiser before Tenet.

Host – Shudder

(Image credit: Shudder)

Available: US, UK

Rob Savage’s new Shudder original movie, Host, has already got people talking. The lean-cut feature – which comes in at just under an hour – takes place entirely on a Zoom call in which a group of friends host a virtual seance to pass the time in quarantine. What? You’re not calling out to dead spirits while working from home? Strange. Host is the dictionary definition of a lockdown scare, and we’re sure it will leave you asking your boss to switch from Zoom to Google Meets.

Cold War – All4

(Image credit: BFI/Film4)

Available: UK

One of the greatest movies of the last decade, Cold War makes for a wonderfully shot, though completely devasting love story about a Polish woman who becomes entangled with one of her teachers. However, as life continues, their relationship sours for a multitude of reasons. Cold War tells that story with its wonderful script, great performance, and stunning Oscar-nominated direction from Paweł Pawlikowski.