6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime movies and shows to watch this weekend

Another weekend, another two days to spend luxuriating in front of the telly with the best new movies and shows on streaming services. This week, we have a Netflix series ready-made for gamers and a haunting animated movie. Enjoy! And if you want more streaming recommendations, check out our lists of all the new Netflix movies and new Disney Plus movies worth watching.

High Score – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

The latest Netflix docuseries takes you back to the earliest days of videogames. From the local arcade to the first-ever game cartridge, creator France Costrel sheds light on the legacy of the engineers, inventors, and creators whose stories have yet to be told. The six-part series includes interviews with the developers of Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Atari and more as it examines how at-home gaming became the norm it is today. Along with fun animated segments, High Score provides a quick nostalgic weekend binge partnered with a 20th-century gaming education.

The One and Only Ivan – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

This latest Disney Plus original is an adaptation of Katherine Applegate’s bestselling book and centres on Ivan, a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a mall with Stella the elephant, Bob the dog, and some other friendly animal friends. With little memory of the jungle from which he was captured, Ivan meets new baby elephant Ruby and begins to question his own background and lost family. Bran Cranston leads the A-list cast which includes the likes of Helen Mirren, Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell and more. You’ll likely need tissues for this one.

Les Miserables – Netflix

(Image credit: Universal)

Available: US

This Oscar-winning musical epic will have you reaching for the tissues in the first 15 minutes. Hugh Jackman’s harrowing performance as Jean val Jean guides this classic stage musical adaptation through 18th-century France. As various lives interconnect, Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil’s memorable songs tell a story of family, legacy, loss, and grief at a time of great change throughout France. It’s a lot to follow but the journey is worth every moment and you’ll be singing all the parts in no time.

Lucifer season 5 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Wordwide

Lucifer continues its hellish return with a fifth season that once again sees the devil incarnate dealing with crimes and cases galore in LA, while also juggling his love life and a trip back to Hell. This season – the penultimate one before the sixth and final season – features Lucifer (Tom Ellis) returning to his rightful throne and being replaced on Earth by his identical twin brother. With only the first eight episodes landing, though, don’t expect a conclusion to that set-up. Do, however, expect a wave of fun, frenetic murder mysteries, including a black-and-white noir-style episode that stands out as one of the best in the show’s run.

Corpse Bride – Amazon

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: UK

Tim Burton doesn’t do ‘safe.’ Following on from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Corpse Bride may mimic some of its gothic undertones, but it’s a wholly unique, singular vision from Burton that utilises stop motion to create one of the most striking animated features of the past 30 years. Corpse Bride follows the story of Victor (Johnny Depp), arranged to be married to Victoria. After getting cold feet, he inadvertently weds the corpse bride (Helena Bonham Carter). A trip to The Land of the Dead sees Victor’s marital situation grow ever more complicated thanks to ill-timed suitors and some very literal skeletons in the closet. Perhaps the most Tim Burton film ever – a must-see for any fan of his work.

An American Werewolf in London – HBO Max

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: US

American tourists David (David Naughton) and Jack (Griffin Dunne) wander off the path on the Yorkshire moors and get attacked by a mysterious creature. Transported to London for treatment, David finds himself haunted by the beast and his dead best friend. John Landis throws in the odd bit of humour, but the ending is heartbreaking. This one's a classic for a reason – just don't watch it alone...