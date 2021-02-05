6 new Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to watch this weekend

Another weekend is around the corner and you know what that means – another fresh batch of new movies and TV shows is arriving on all your favourite streaming platforms. It also means another guide from us, in which we handpick all the highlights for you.

If you're planning a weekend movie night, you're spoilt for choice. Malcolm & Marie with Zendaya and John David Washington is now out on Netflix, while sci-fi drama Bliss is on Amazon Prime. If you're in the US, there's also historical epic Gladiator to choose from. In terms of family-friendly viewing, there's new Studio Ghibli flick Earwig and the Witch, and a brand new series of The Snoopy Show on Apple TV Plus.

And, as always, if you need some further viewing inspiration, we've got plenty of more in depth viewing guides. Check out our lists of the best Netflix movies and the best shows on Amazon Prime if you're still hungry for more.

Bliss – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek star in this Amazon Original sci-fi drama. It follows Greg (Wilson) who, after recently getting divorced and then fired, meets the mysterious Isabel (Hayek) – a woman living on the streets who tries to convince him that the world around them is a computer simulation. The supporting cast includes Bill Nye, Madeline Zima, and Nesta Cooper. Filmmaker Mike Cahill, who's previously helmed sci-fi movies like Another Earth and I Origins, directed and wrote the movie.

Malcolm & Marie – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

John David Washington and Zendaya play the titular couple in this stylish black and white movie about a director and his girlfriend whose relationship is tested on the night of Malcolm's latest film's premiere. Director Sam Levinson is known for creating the HBO show Euphoria, in which Zendaya also stars – when production on the series had to halt due to Covid-19, Zendaya and Levinson discussed making a feature film together instead. It's an intimate film, with Washington and Zendaya the only cast members.

Earwig and the Witch – HBO Max

(Image credit: GKIDS)

Available: US

Studio Ghibli’s first 3D CGI animated movie follows Earwig, a 10-year-old girl who’s adopted by a selfish witch. With the help of a talking cat, Earwig uses her wit to show the witch who‘s boss. The English-language voice cast includes Richard E. Grant, Kacey Musgraves, and Dan Stevens. It’s based on the children’s novel of the same name by Diana Wynne Jones – she also wrote Howl’s Moving Castle, which was adapted into a Ghibli movie in 2004. You can check out the best HBO Max prices here.

The Snoopy Show – Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Available: Worldwide

Everyone's favourite pup returns to Apple TV Plus, along with Woodstock, Charlie Brown, and the rest of the Peanuts gang. The streamer recently released Snoopy in Space and the same voice cast returns for this new, Earth-bound series, including Ethan Pugiotto ( Shazam! , My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2) as Charlie Brown. Snoopy and Woodstock will take on a number of new adventures together, with Snoopy appearing in his various personas including Joe Cool, Masked Marvel and World War I Flying Ace. Some nice, wholesome family fun.

Gladiator – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: US

Ridley Scott's historical epic stars Russell Crowe as the titular gladiator alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, and the late Oliver Reed in his final role. Crowe plays Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius, who is betrayed when the ambitious son of the emperor murders his father and seizes the throne. Reduced to slavery, Maximus becomes a gladiator and rises through the ranks of the arena to avenge the murders of his family and his emperor. The movie won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe.

Point Break – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Available: UK

This cult classic stars Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow pre-The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Reeves plays an undercover FBI agent who is tasked with investigating the identities of a group of bank robbers and develops a complex relationship with the group's leader, a surfer (the movie's title is a surfing term, referring to when a wave breaks as it hits a point of land). Gary Busey and Lori Petty also star in the crime action drama.