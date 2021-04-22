New MODOK trailer is Robot Chicken meets the MCU – with plenty of killing

Ever wondered what the MCU would be like as an animated supervillain comedy? The new MODOK trailer – which isn’t canon for the Marvel Studios adventures, unfortunately – gives us a pretty good idea.

Featuring Patton Oswalt as the AIM baddie, it marries the stylings and irreverent humor of Robot Chicken with the bombastic crossover action we’ve come to expect from a Marvel property.

MODOK (that’s Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing, in case you were curious) starts off by trying to take over the world, naturally. He soon starts having to think a little smaller, as his wife is divorcing him and has flown the coop to be with Wonder Man (Nathan Fillion).

Joining Wonder Man is Iron Man (Jon Hamm), as well as a whole host of other Marvel nods and winks. Mystical dragon Fin Fang Foom – rumored to be in the new Shang-Chi movie – also shows up as MODOK takes it for a joyride.

As you might have guessed from the merciless murdering and dismemberment, this isn’t going to be a Marvel show to watch with all the family. MODOK co-creator Jordan Blum has even shown off the ‘uncensored’ version on Twitter. Yes, the Patton Oswalt-voiced character even says "shit" in this one.

MODOK is heading to Hulu in the US on May 21. In the UK, it’ll air on the same date on Disney Plus as part of the streamer’s Star range.

