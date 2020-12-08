New Forza Horizon 4 mode lets you build your own tracks

Forza Horizon 4's latest free mode, Super7, lets you create custom race tracks and complete user-created stunt challenges.

The new gameplay trailer shows off what you can expect in the free update, demonstrating that you can use just about anything to create your dream race course. A twisting road which leads you to drive off onto a floating train carriage? Sure thing. A massive pipe you can dive into after a making a leap of faith? You bet.

IGN went hands-on with the new update, and according to them, the new Blueprint Builder lets you build your own race tracks just about anywhere on the Forza Horizon 4 map. Super7 courses are created using stunt jumps, props, and other structures while using a custom map editing tool. IGN also reported that the map editor is straightforward, with item placement and editing like tweaking, and rotating being on the easy side.

When starting the new mode, you'll also be given seven user-created challenges to complete. If you beat all seven Super7 challenges you'll be able to win an exclusive reward afterwards. Challenges you find difficult or frustrating can also be swapped out for new one's as well, so there's no worry in trying to complete the seven you are randomly given at the start.

Forza Horizon 4's new Super7 mode arrives as a free update today for all platforms.

