New Edge issue dives into Back 4 Blood, Left 4 Dead's spiritual successor

The new issue of Edge is on sale today, led by a huge hands-on Back 4 Blood report, including a discussion with Turtle Rock Studios about how the spirit of Left 4 Dead is being revived in one of 2021’s most anticipated action games. Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies has demonstrated the immense appetite that still exists for chewing through hordes of undead with high-velocity weaponry, and in our cover story we look at how Back 4 Blood is adding new layers to the FPS formula, not least via a cascade of deck-based perks.

(Image credit: Future)

The zombie theme continues in previews as we focus on Resident Evil Village, with director Morimasa Sato telling us what we can expect from the game when it arrives in May. (Turns out we may have been wrong in expecting it to be easier on the nerves than its predecessor.) We also talk with Steve Gaynor of Fullbright about the studio’s beautiful new narrative showcase Open Roads, and with Teddy Dief about We Are OFK, which sets out to tell the story of the titular band in vividly rendered episodic form.

In features, we meet with Atari legend Ed Logg to look at the creation of era-defining arcade games such as Asteroids and Gauntlet; discover the story behind the making of Paradise Killer; look behind the scenes at State Of Play, the studio responsible for the likes of Lumino City and South Of The Circle; and weigh up the finer points of A Plague Tale: Innocence.

(Image credit: Future)

The horror theme re-emerges in our Play section, with reviews of The Medium and Little Nightmares 2, alongside the less overtly sinister forms of games such as Hitman 3, Persona 5 Strikers and Gods Will Fall. In Knowledge, we identify the most important lessons of the Cyberpunk 2077 saga, look at how Team 17 is proposing to help save arcade technology, and consider the benefits of videogames in the context of lockdown learning. Add in Sam Barlow on why games should stop killing players, plus Steven Poole on life as a virtual assassin, and that’s Edge 356, available to buy in UK newsagents now.

