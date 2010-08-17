New drawing thing announced for Wii. Accompanying lifestyle pics are terrifying and ridiculous

If anyone in the world was misguided enough to believe that there was still some truth in the old 'camera never lies' adage, these new lifestyle photos leave absolutely no doubt that the camera is, in fact, a serial bullshitter.

Released to accompany the Gamescom announcement of the uDraw GameTablet Wii peripheral, the phooey fabrication of life portrayed in the pics are equal parts terrifying and ridiculous. With the exception of deliriously happy mothers in detergent adverts, who has kids like these? Bloody no one. Look at them (but not directly, as you may cause permanent damage to your retinas):

Seriously, lifestyle photos, it’s just getting beyond silly now. Please stop.

Anyway, as for the uDraw GameTablet itself, well, it could be OK. I guess. Here's a video. Have a look. Decide for yourself.

Fingers crossed for some kind of celestial-brush based Okami game. Oh, and if anyone can spot 'Mild Cartoon Violence' and a 'Tobacco Reference' in that video, award yourself 600 GamesRadar points.

August 17, 2010