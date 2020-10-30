6 New Disney Plus, Netflix, and Amazon Prime movies and shows to watch this weekend

Get ready for a very, very busy weekend of TV and movie watching. The offerings this week are particularly strong, with The Mandalorian season 2 leading the way. Yes, the Star Wars show is back and as superb as ever. Then there's the fact it's Halloween this Saturday, and Netflix has horror movie His House to scare everyone witless. Don't miss it!

Elsewhere, Truth Seekers arrives on Amazon Prime, marking another collaboration between Nick Frost and Simon Pegg. Then there are a few classics reaching other streamers, including The Hobbit and 28 Days Later. Let's get streaming!

His House – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

His House arrives on Netflix, and it's an excellent horror well worth watching this Halloween. The story revolves around two immigrants who flee their war-torn country for a better life in England. However, they are given a new home that's invaded by a certain... presence. We'll leave the rest for you to discover, but this is one haunted house horror you won't want to miss.

Truth Seekers – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Amazon Prime/Stolen Pictures)

Available: Worldwide

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg are back working together again in Truth Seekers. Frost plays the lead character, a man who investigates paranormal activity around the UK. However, as his team of ghost-busters begin to discover more strange activity, things become deadly. A new streaming show that's primed for Halloween.

The Mandalorian – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Available: Worldwide

At this stage, we don't really have much more to say about The Mandalorian's return. Baby Yoda and the gang are back, and this time they're joined by a few recognisable characters from Star Wars lore. Just be warned – this show's being released weekly. Check out our The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule for when to expect new episodes.

A Clockwork Orange – Netflix

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Available: US

Hello my fellow droogs. With appy polly loggies to everything else streaming this week on your tellyboxes, now feels like a good a time as any to revisit A Clockwork Orange.

Stanley Kubrick’s classic 1971 film is a surreal, absurdist nightmare set in future Britain – one with its own invented language and anarchic overtones. It’s at times an extraordinarily uncomfortable watch, but a necessary one. Acting as a comment on authoritarian governments, free will, and society’s place to rehabilitate its citizens, A Clockwork Orange is deceptively dense. It’s all shot, too, with the usual Kubrickian eye for detail and remains a timely, kinetic, and frenetic film filled with moments that have rightly been cultural touchstones ever since.



28 Days Later – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Available: US

OK, so a zombie film about a virus might not be the easiest watch right now. But there’s a reason why 28 Days Later is still held up as a rejuvenation of a tired, shambling genre nearly two decades letter

Director Danny Boyle imbues each scene – from Cillian Murphy’s walk around a deserted London, to the final siege – with a sense of real terror and panic that remains grounded in reality. That gritty, dirty low-budget style arguably helped lead to the rejuvenation of the horror genre into the box office behemoth it remains today.

The Hobbit – HBO Max

(Image credit: MGM)

Available: US

The Hobbit didn’t need to be split into three parts – though the entire trilogy is now streaming on HBO Max if you so wish. It’s the first chapter, though, that remains the strongest and closest to The Lord of the Rings’ high watermark of on-screen quality.

Martin Freeman nails the thankless task of bringing back Bilbo in this prequel. The actor is effortless likeable and anchors an ensemble that includes the who’s who of exceptional British talent that carries with it as much camaraderie and spirit as Peter Jackson’s trilogy.