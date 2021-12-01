Netflix reveals release dates for Vikings: Valhalla and more

Netflix has revealed its 2022 slate of genre TV shows – and there's plenty in store in the fantasy, sci-fi, and horror departments next year.

The dates were announced in a thread from the streamer's Geeked Twitter account and include the highly anticipated Vikings: Valhalla, which will premiere on February 25. The show is set 100 years after the History Channel's original Vikings series, at a time when the Vikings had overrun England, taken control of Normandy in France, and ventured across the Atlantic Ocean – but their time in England was nearing an end.

Another series, Archive 81, is set to debut on January 14. Produced by James Wan and inspired by the podcast of the same name, it follows an archivist who's hired to restore a collection of tapes and finds himself reconstructing the work of a filmmaker and her investigation into a dangerous cult.

Meanwhile, In From the Cold follows on January 28 – this series follows an American single mother who's forced to confront her past as a bio-engineered Russian spy while on a trip to Europe.

Other shows that have been confirmed for 2022 (although we don't have any more specific release dates just yet) include Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, Mike Flanagan's latest project The Midnight Club, Resident Evil, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, and prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin.