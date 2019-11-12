Naughty Dog’s latest job listing hints at an exciting online future for the Uncharted studio

Naughty Dog has posted a job listing for an online systems programmer for a new online experience. Since the posting doesn't name the series the online experience is for, it could very well indicate work on an online mode for a potential Uncharted 5 is in the works, or that an online mode relating to The Last of Us is on the horizon.

The job listing stipulates that it's looking for a candidate who's "willing to jump into a variety of systems including server technologies, core game networking, matchmaking, player data storage, and virtual store transactions," and also mentions a player base, which could refer to either of the studio's franchises.

Back in September, the Naughty Dog confirmed the highly anticipated reunion with Ellie in the Last of Us 2 will not include an online mode. Naughty Dog's statement cited that its enormous single-player campaign eventually led the team to make the difficult decision to remove the inclusion of a Factions mode enjoyed by players in The Last of Us Part 1.

Despite news about the omission, Naughty Dog went onto say that "you will eventually experience the fruits of our team's online ambition, but not as part of The Last of Us 2." The statement also mentioned that the team is as big a fan of Factions as the community, which seems to suggest we could be seeing some kind of online spin-off that will bring Factions back in a new setting outside of the core series. Of course, it could even signal the start of work on the next Uncharted game, which also had a strong online offering.

While we don't yet know what this online experience is for, or what it will be, just seeing that the studio is working on something in the online world is pretty exciting in and of itself.

