Multiple new Sonic games are coming in 2021 for the series' 30th anniversary

Multiple Sonic games are on the way for the speedy hedgehog's 30th anniversary next year.

Sonic fansite Tails' Channel spotted the news in a Sonic series advertisement placed in the summer issue of Licensing Source Book Europe . Along with running down a quick greatest-hits of Sonic stats for potential licensors - that is, the folks who might want to sell you a Sonic T-shirt or shot glass or body pillow - the ad specifically mentions that 2021 is going to be a big year.

"A year of celebration - new games, digital content, events, major announcements, and a tailored licensing program," the advertisement reads. Sega celebrated Sonic's 25th anniversary back in 2016 by announcing both Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces, though they didn't come out until 2017. Those are still the most recent Sonic games if you don't count spinoffs like Team Sonic Racing and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Sonic Mania was a fan-pleasing retro throwback largely developed by a team of independent creators, while Sonic Forces from Sonic Team itself had a much more tepid reception. It's too early to tell what game announcements Sega may have planned for Sonic's 30th anniversary, but a Sonic Mania 2 announcement would be perfectly timed and extremely welcome.

Beyond games, I wouldn't be surprised if the Sonic 30th anniversary celebrations include the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (the movie) , since it's currently set to hit theaters in April 2022.