"Mostly just a carbon copy" – Here’s what the critics are saying about Deadpool 2

Sequels are a tough business. Judging by the critical reaction to Deadpool 2 – which has been sending out mixed messages to say the least – even the Merc with a Mouth would struggle to sweet talk his way out of this one. Our review calls it “bloodier, funnier, and even more meta than its predecessor” and while there are equally positive reviews out in the wild, there’s a few bum notes to contend with too. Read on to find out what everyone else is saying about the sequel...

Deadpool 2 isn't able to step out of the original's shadow - Polygon

“Deadpool 2 isn’t a complete bust, but it’s missing a chunk of what made me look back so fondly on Deadpool. The movie’s problem feels very akin to how I felt about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: The first film felt fresh and disruptive in an increasingly predictable genre — producing more of the same cannot not recreate that feeling. Sometimes it can’t even replicate the things it did well the first time — Negasonic Teenage Warhead, a breakout fan favorite from the previous film, gets about as much screentime as Dopinder, Wade’s getaway driver.”

Deadpool 2's new cast shines (briefly) - Den of Geek (3/5)

“Surprisingly, the key new characters get relatively short shrift too. Josh Brolin has real presence as Cable, but there’s not space here to establish much of his character yet, and as a consequence, it’s hard to get too much of a handle on him. Zazie Beetz is brilliantly bright as Domino, and her demeanour is one of the comedy successes of the film, but again, you simply don’t get time with her. In fact, the introducing of the X-Force group - ready for their own future movie - is fun, but brief.”

Deadpool 2 blends action and comedy well - THR

“There's action aplenty throughout the film, but Deadpool 2 doesn't bog down in it as many overcooked comic-book sequels do. With Reynolds' charismatic irreverence at its core, the pic moves from bloody mayhem to lewd comedy and back fluidly, occasionally even making room to go warm and mushy. On the latter front, the filmmakers walk a fine line between embracing Deadpool's mock-everything appeal and needing to make Wade a credible, emotional human.”

The meta jokes of Deadpool 2 hitting a little too close to home - NY Times

“Deadpool 2, cracking wise at the expense of nearly every intellectual property in the DC and Marvel universes — and occasionally drawing metaphorical blood to go along with the abundant onscreen gore — uses its self-aware irreverence to perform the kind of brand extension and franchise building it pretends to lampoon. By the end, a motley band of warriors has been assembled to fight evil. Another one. Just what we needed. Those jokes about sequels lined up into the next decade aren’t really jokes, are they?”

But the jokes don't always land - /Film

“The cast is largely talented enough, and willing to laugh at themselves. And anyone with even a moderate level of knowledge of superhero movies of the last decade will spot plenty of winking nods, from references to Marvel’s rival to an Airplane!-level attempt to mock the faux-profound musical compositions that accompany intense fights. But this movie’s script is so inside-baseball that it’s moderately alienating. One or two of the gags land — such as a non sequitur about Guy Pearce — but Deadpool 2 is mostly just a carbon-copy of its smugly satisfied predecessor.”

