Morbid: The Seven Acolytes is a gothic RPG that’s coming for your sanity

You’ll fight the darkest parts of the human psyche in Morbid, the gothic RPG just announced at the Future Games Show. And on this evidence, the human psyche is home to some Lovecraftian horrors and formidable bosses, which probably reflects badly on us.

Morbid was revealed with a trailer by indie publisher Merge Games. It sends you to navigate a knotty-looking set of districts in a ‘horrorpunk’ world, slaying monsters and levelling up as you go.

Over time you’ll improve your character’s attributes, upgrade weapons, and discover new items. Levels are open to explore, and you'll be able to find items such as gems that can be installed in your gear to apply modifiers and deepen Morbid’s combat system.

Not all the numbers will go up, however: you’ll need to watch your sanity meter, which will take a battering as Morbid becomes more and more, well, morbid. The publisher promises extensive lore designed to immersive you in this land of grey cobbles and petrified forests. We can imagine that things are going to get very bleak indeed, especially when you encounter the game's bosses, who offer a formidable and deep challenge.

Beyond the obvious gothic flavour, there’s a steampunk twist to Morbid, which you can see in the ornate gauge of its UI. I think it might be measuring mental pressure, so look forward to seeing that rise steadily over the course of the adventure. We look forward to finding out more, although we're yet to discover when Morbid will be launching. Make sure to head back to GamesRadar for all the latest on this intriguing indie.

