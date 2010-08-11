Modern Warfare 2 glitch lets you download free XBLA games right the hell now

Hey, you. Yeah, you. Do you like free stuff? Well this my friend is a deliriously happy day, because a glitch in both the single-player demo and full version of Modern Warfare 2 on 360 currently lets you download a select few full Arcade games for free. So if you want a gratis copy of The King of Fighters ‘98 Ultimate Match, Metal Slug 3 or Samurai Showdown II, read below…

First you’ll want to download a trial version of the XBLA game you want. Bizarrely this glitch only works with SNK games, so you’re limited to The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match, Metal Slug 3, Metal Slug XX, Garou: Mark of the Wolves and Showdown II. Alright, so they’re not exactly Braid or Limbo. But c’mon, free shit!



Above: This could soon be yours for the princely sum of shit all

Next, launch either the full version of MW2 or the demo. Once the game hasbooted up, press the guide button and choose Quick Launch. Now all you have to do is select any of the SNK trials you’ve downloaded and Infinity Ward’s moustache-intensive shooter will trick your 360 into thinking you’ve bought the full version. As soon as you enter one of thesetitles you’ll have the entire game at your disposal. The only downside is you’ll have to follow this process every time you want to play them.

If you want to want to get in at the ground floor of the free XBLA Ritz you better act fast. Microsoft and Infinity Ward are no doubt working on a patch to fix this embarrassing glitch as we type these illicit words.

Even if Microsoft has put the kibosh on this glitch by the time you’re reading this, it’s still a pretty embarrassing, and no doubt costly, error. Let us know in the comments below if you’ve taken advantage of this most generous of f*ck ups.

Justknow that if you do this, Captain Price will forever judge you...

Can you really look that moustache in the face knowing what you've done?

Aug 11, 2010