Modern Warfare 2 gets a zombie mode (sort of) via a brilliant new Call of Duty Doom mod

Are you a fan of Call of Duty: World at War's Nazi Zombies mode, but not a fan of the archaic weaponry and setting? Are you hankering after something more modern, but don't want to wait for Black Ops' cold war reprisal of the old favourite? Is in fact, even that period of history still too far back for your cutting edge zombie killing needs? Well this new mod for the original Doom has you covered, being as it is a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 conversion. Now you can tell Ramirez to do all kinds of unpleasant crap while using ultra-modern killing tools on a futuristic research base on Mars. With zombies and demons aplenty. It is quite literally the best of all worlds.

And all that aside, it's a seriously impressive and authentic job. If you only watch one video of a contemporary soldier killing his way through a game from the past set in the future today, it needs to be this one. So do it. Ramirez.

Source:robbaz.wordpress.com