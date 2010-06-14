Miss Zombie Queen 2010: The Contestants

Bio: Zombie freak extraordinaire. She has been to both Manchester Zombie walks.

Has been a regular Zombie for the How to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse show promotions. Her favourite board game is Zombies .

When she dies, she would like to come back as a Zombie.

Specialty: I will be a sailor pin up zombie doing a quick zombie dance number to Christine Aguilera's 'Candyman'...