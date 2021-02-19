Minit Fun Racer is raising money for charity with a wonderful spin-off

Minit Fun Racer is a tiny new spin-off game from the team behind acclaimed 2018 game Minit, and it's been put together to raise money for charity.

Originally released in 2018, Minit was a wonderful indie adventure game, where players would explore an island in, you guessed it, minute-long chunks, resetting every 60 seconds to venture out into the wilderness again. Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Jukio Kallio, and Dominik Johann, developers of the original Minit, have reunited for Minit Fun Racer, which retains the original aesthetic for something new.

"Buckle up: Minit Fun Racer is a peculiar little racing game with 100% of developer and Devolver's proceeds going directly to charity. Forever," reads Minit Fun Racer's blurb on its Steam page. "Hop on your scooter into the twisting traffic of the bustling city and the debris-covered sands of the barren desert just in time to watch the sunset. Befriend your local shopkeeper, chase coins, hit big jumps, and accomplish fun goals along each lap until you’ve seen it all!"

Minit Fun Racer basically operates as a 2.5D kart racer, where the player character weaves in and out of various obstacles around different tracks. In between each race, you'll be able to go and visit the local shopkeeper, and purchase items like a crash helmet, which will let you survive one collision with a vehicle or an object per race.

Because Minit Fun Racer has been created entirely to raise money for charity, there are three purchase tiers for the game on Steam. You can pay either $2.99, $7.99, or $9.99 for the new racing game spin-off, basically electing how much money you want to send to the charity.

