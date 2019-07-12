Minecraft Earth beta: When it starts, how you can sign up, and everything you need to know

The Minecraft Earth beta is nearly here, and if you want to start making your blocky virtual mark on the real world as soon as possible, you'll want a quick rundown of all the details. Mojang and Microsoft are finally getting ready to open the doors on their ambitious building-friendly take on the Pokemon Go formula in the next two weeks - this is what you need to know if you want to play.

How can I get in the Minecraft Earth beta?

You can register for the Minecraft Earth beta on the game's official website . As a bonus, signing up early will also get you access to a special skin (that looks like the Earth, naturally) in both Minecraft Earth and Minecraft Bedrock. Note that registering does not guarantee you access to the Minecraft Earth beta, as only a limited number of participants in certain locations will be let in - at least at first. Keep an eye on your email to see if you get in.

When will the Minecraft Earth beta begin?

The Minecraft Earth beta will launch on iOS devices sometime in the next two weeks, so by July 25. The Android version will follow "soon" after that. We'll let you know if and when Microsoft and Mojang provide more specific timing.

What do I need to play the Minecraft Earth beta?

You will need an iOS device running iOS10 or later, or an Android device running Android 7 or later, to play the Minecraft Earth beta. You will also need a Microsoft or Xbox Live account to log in. You must be 18 years or older to participate, though hopefully that restriction will only apply to the beta version.

What will the Minecraft Earth beta include?

It sounds like the Minecraft Earth beta will include much of what you'll find in the full game. You'll be able to explore your local community in blocky overworld map form, pick up Tappables for XP and resources, and drop down Build Plates to make your own creations with friends - then deploy them into the real world for all players to explore.

What else should I know about the Minecraft Earth beta?

If you're selected to play in the Minecraft Earth beta, you'll need to play at least once every seven days. If you don't, your slot will be given to someone else so the developers can retain an active pool of testers. You also shouldn't get too attached to your progress as the developers say they will occasionally need to reset the game as they test out and add new features.