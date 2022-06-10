Midnight Fight Express is doing one hell of a Hotline Miami impersonation

Midnight Fight Express looks like a super stylish Hotline Miami, and it's being made by a single dev who worked on God of War and Destiny 2.

Just yesterday on June 9, Midnight Fight Express was unveiled to the world at the Summer Game Fest. You can see the debut trailer for the new game just below, complete with an introduction to solo dev Jacob Dzwinel by host Geoff Keighley, before we see people beating the living crap out of each other.

Midnight Fight Express sure is doing one hell of a Hotline Miami impression. We can see the player character using all sorts of weapons to despatch foes in various brutal ways, including utilizing furniture like tables and chairs, all the way to actual weapons like shotguns and baseball bats.

And yes, Midnight Fight Express really is being made by one person. Jacob Dzwinel is a solo developer from Poland, who formerly worked on writing for Destiny 2's Witch Queen expansion, and also worked as a stuntman with Sony Santa Monica in 2018's God of War reboot. That's two wildly different roles on two wildly different projects.

However, Dzwinel has recruited help over the past months to bring Midnight Fight Express to completion, as Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley revealed. The brand new action-packed brawler launches later this year launches later this year on August 23 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms, and there's a demo available right now (opens in new tab) for the PC players out there.

